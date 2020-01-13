World Philippines suspends airport flights over fear of volcanic eruption Philippine aviation authorities on January 12 ordered temporary suspension of flights from/to Ninoy Aquino international airport in Manila capital, as Taal volcano spewed an ash column of 15,000m.

World Indonesia finds Chinese ships remain in its EEZ Indonesian naval ships found many Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels remain in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Natuna waters on January 11, four days after President Joko Widodo’s visit to Natuna district in Riau Islands province.

ASEAN ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoi The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.

World Indonesia raises energy investment target to 35.9 billion USD in 2020 Indonesia has revised investment target in energy in 2020 to 35.9 billion USD from 31.9 billion USD set previously, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.