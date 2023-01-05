Laos, China to reopen Boten-Bohan border gate
Laos and China have agreed to reopen the Boten-Bohan international border gate connecting Luang Namtha of Laos and Yunnan province of China on January 8.
Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Laos and China have agreed to reopen the Boten-Bohan international border gate connecting Luang Namtha of Laos and Yunnan province of China on January 8.
The border gate is set to reopen in line with China's revised policy on COVID-19 prevention and control, the Lao news agency KPL said, citing a notice by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
China has been one of the biggest sources of tourists to Laos. Therefore, the reopening of the border gate is expected to attract a large number of Chinese arrivals, thus creating an impulse for the Lao tourism to recover and grow after the pandemic.
Laos welcomed nearly 645,000 foreign tourists in the first nine months of 2022, meeting 71.64% of the yearly target, local media reported./.