Travel Asian, Vietnamese tourists eager to travel internationally Almost four in five travelers in Asia are eager to travel internationally in 2023 as concerns around inflation and rising costs will likely not stop travelers from packing their bags, reported a new study conducted by Klook in November 2022 in nine markets, including Vietnam.

World Indonesia lays foundation for nuclear power industry Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation that details new safety and security requirements for businesses seeking to mine nuclear materials in the country, The Jakarta Post reported.

World Japan proposes to share supply chain data with ASEAN According to Japan’s Nikkei web, the country will propose sharing supply chain data with ASEAN member states, as part of the measures to strengthen economic ties with the region.

World Compulsory insurance for foreign workers in Laos The Ministry of Public Security of Laos announced that the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Finance have approved regulations on health insurance for foreign workers, applicable to those entering Laos from January 3.