Laos considers curbing imports to save foreign currency
At a food fair in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government is considering imposing limits on a number of imported goods in an attempt to minimize or cut the use of foreign currency on non-essential items amid dwindling foreign currency reserves, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said.
Responding to National Assembly deputies’ questions at the third session of the 9th legislature, the PM said vehicles, alcoholic beverages and other imported luxury items are among goods to be considered for the import curb.
Laos is suffering from a shortage of foreign currency, so the government is struggling to purchase and import sufficient essential items, notably fuel.
Meanwhile, the Vientiane Times reported that the Lao Government is considering engaging an international consulting firm to determine the value of state assets, particularly those pertaining to natural resources.
According to the newspaper, the idea was put forward at the National Assembly last week as a way for the government to persuade creditors of the country’s capacity to repay the massive debts it has accrued.
It quoted Minister of Finance Bounchom Ubonpaseuth as saying at the NA that the country “has considerable assets and natural resources but we have never assessed their full value.”
He said creditors may then feel more confident that Laos is unlikely to default on its debts after understanding the country’s real potential.
Public debt levels of Laos have increased to 88 percent of GDP in 2021, according to the World Bank./.