World Vietnam pledges to effectively manage small arms, light weapons A Vietnamese representative affirmed the country's commitment to effectively manage small arms and light weapons, while attending an ongoing meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York.

World Singapore continues loosening COVID-19 restrictions against migrant workers Migrant workers in Singapore no longer need special permission to leave their dormitories from June 24, after two years of COVID-19 curbs.

World Cambodian Deputy PM highlights sustainable, profound, all-round relations with Vietnam On June 24-25, prestigious Cambodian news agencies such as Rasmei Kampuchea, Fresh News, CEN (Cambodia Express News) published an interview granted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations (June 24) and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.