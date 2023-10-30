World Singapore’s unemployment rate increases The number of retrenchments and unemployed residents in Singapore rose in the third quarter of 2023 as a weaker economic outlook dragged down sectors such as wholesale trade, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)'s statistics.

World Indonesia flies first commerial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel Indonesia on October 27 conducted its first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel, as the world's biggest producer of the commodity pushes for wider use of biofuels to cut fuel imports.

World Indonesia capable of producing 24GW of geothermal power Indonesia is capable of producing an impressive 24GW of geothermal electricity, according to the Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).