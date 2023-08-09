ASEAN Venezuela, Czech Republic treasure relations with ASEAN Ceremonies to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967 - 2023) were held in Venezuela and the Czech Republic on August 8.

ASEAN Flag hoisting ceremonies mark ASEAN’s 56 founding anniversary A flag hoisting ceremony took place in New York city on August 8 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2023).

World Malaysia expected to surpass this year’s int’l tourist target Malaysia is predicted to welcome at least 18 million international tourist arrivals in 2023 to surpass the initial target of 16.1 million.

ASEAN AIPA-44: Vietnam supports parliamentary actions for green transition The Vietnamese delegation has expressed support for parliamentary actions aimed at promoting green employment and skills to facilitate the process of transitioning to a green economy.