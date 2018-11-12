Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit and Cuban President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez have agreed to promote the two countries’ traditional friendship.The Lao news portal Vientiane Times reported that the two leaders reached the agreement at their bilateral talks in Vientiane on November 11.At the talks, they briefed each other on the situations in their respective countries, reviewed bilateral collaboration in the past years, and discussed future cooperation plans.The Lao side reaffirmed its Party’s and Government’s consistent policy of deepening its ties with Cuba.Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, meanwhile, stressed Cuba’s intention to further assistance for Laos in human resources development, sports, and health.After their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on sports as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Lao and Cuban central banks.On the same day, the Cuban leader met with Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou.-VNA