World Singapore to help firms seize opportunities abroad Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing outlined five measures in which the government will help firms seize opportunities abroad, while addressing the parliament on March 3.

World ADB to provide 2.7 billion USD in loans to Indonesia in 2020 The ADB plans to increase its total lending to Indonesia to 2.7 billion USD in 2020 from the 1.7 billion USD in 2019, the bank’s President Masatsugu Asakawa said on March 3.

World Thailand asks to negotiate with China on antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Yang Xin, held a meeting to discuss measures and cooperation to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

World Indonesia postpones tourism stimulus package due to COVID-19 Indonesia has decided to postpone a tourism stimulus package following two confirmed cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).