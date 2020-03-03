Laos decides to postpone 11th National Games over COVID-19 worries
Laos has decided to postpone its 11th National Games scheduled for March 22 – April 1 in Xieng Khuang province due to concern over the global spread of COVID-19 outbreak.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
Minister of Education and Sports and President of the National Olympic Committee Sengdeuane Lachanthaboun said though Laos has not recorded any confirmed infection case so far, the Ministry of Health has determined that it is too risky to stage the National Games in the current time.
As Laos lacks health infrastructure and medical equipment, authorities are taking extra precautions to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 and protect people’s lives.
On March 2, the Lao national steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control issued five notices requesting further strengthening of measures in the fight against the epidemic. It also called for the cancellation or postponement of traditional events or mass activities to ease the risk of the spread of the epidemic./.
