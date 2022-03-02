World Cambodia calls for talks between Russia and Ukraine Cambodia as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hopes Russia and Ukraine to hold negotiations and find appropriate solutions to avoid the use of military forces and nuclear weapons that will kill innocent civilians, the Cambodian Government's spokesman Phay Siphan was quoted by the Khmer Times as saying.

World Malaysia to exempt some travellers from COVID-19 test From March 3, travellers arriving in Malaysia from abroad through certain programmes will not be required to undergo COVID-19 test within one week following their arrival.

World Thailand strives to evacuate citizens from Ukraine As many as 142 Thai nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine, with 103 being already safe in Warsaw, Poland, and 39 others in Bucharest, Romania, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on March 1.

World Indonesia may serve as mediator for Russia, Ukraine: scholars Indonesian scholars believe that as Indonesia holds the G20 presidency in 2022, the government may serve as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.