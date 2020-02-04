World Thailand tightens control of face mask price Face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitiser have been included on the state price control list which will be proposed to the Thai cabinet on February 4, as part of efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, local media reported.

World Wife of ex-Malaysian PM fails to appear in court The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, was absent at her corruption trial on February 3 due to health problem, the New Strait Times reported.

World Indonesia includes ride-hailing service in CPI calculation The Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has started to include prices of services provided by ride-hailing providers Gojek and Grab in the country's inflation calculation.