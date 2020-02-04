Laos establishes specialised committee for fighting nCoV
Illustrative image (Source: Xinhua/VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Prime Minister on February 3 decided to set up a committee specialised on fighting the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (nCoV), in response to the complicated development of the disease.
Under the decision, Lao Deputy PM and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy and Health Minister Bounthong Sihavong are the head and deputy head of the committee, respectively.
The committee is responsible for directing and pushing departments and sectors, including government agencies, local authorities, and private and international organisations in Laos, to join hands in preventing and controlling the spread of nCoV.
It also focuses on keeping a close watch on the development of the epidemic, thus reporting to the Government in a timely way.
Speaking at a press conference on the same day’s afternoon, General Director of the Lao Health Ministry’s Department of Communicable Disease Control Rattanaxay Phetsavang said that the ministry is establishing coordination units in hospitals nationwide to prevent the spread of nCoV.
According to Lao medical officials, the country has yet to record any case of nCoV. All the 13 suspected cases in the country have tested negative for the virus./.