Laos expects 4.6 million tourists in 2024
The Lao Government hopes to attract at least 4.6 million tourists who will generate a revenue of 712 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024.
Recreational spider web net at Nam Kat Yorla Pa in Oudomxay province is a big attraction with tourists. (Photo: Vientiane Times/ANN)Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Government hopes to attract at least 4.6 million tourists who will generate a revenue of 712 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024.
It is anticipated that more than half of this number will be foreign nationals, spending over 400 million USD, said Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket.
To fulfil this goal, the government will promote the country’s most colourful festivals to attract visitors, such as the That Luang Festival in Vientiane, the Lao New Year celebrations, and celebrations in Luang Prabang province to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.
In addition, the Sikhottabong Stupa Festival in Khammuan province, the Ing Hang Stupa Festival in Savannakhet province, the Vat Phou Temple Festival in Champassak province, and the City Pillar Festival and caves in Huaphan province will be widely advertised.
The Visit Laos Year 2024 tourism promotion is aimed at bringing more foreign tourists to Laos as well as creating jobs for people across the country and bolstering foreign currency earnings./.