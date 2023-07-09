World Philippines writes off debts for more than 600,000 farmers Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 7 signed into law a reform measure that writes off about 1.04 billion USD of debts owed by more than 600,000 farmers to help them boost production.

ASEAN ASEAN accelerates energy connectivity to promote sustainable growth The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia will hold the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2023 (AEBF) themed "Accelerating Energy Connectivity to Achieve ASEAN's Sustainable Growth" on August 24-26 in Bali, Indonesia.