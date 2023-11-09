Laos extends anti-drug programme
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamfong has announced that his country will continue to implement the national programme on drug prevention and control until 2025 in the context of complicated drug trafficking situation in the border areas.
Reporting on the outcomes of the programme at the ongoing sixth session of the ninth National Assembly of Laos, General Vilay Lakhamfong said that since August 2021, Lao authorities busted 10,843 drug-related cases, arrested 15,966 suspects, including 324 foreigners, and seized a large amount of meth and many types of drug precursors.
He attributed the results to the public security force’s efforts to popularise the harms of drugs, promulgate and amend laws and legal documents, improve the efficiency of management, direction and implementation of anti-drug regulations, and strengthen cooperation with international organisations and regional countries in preventing and combating drug-related crimes.
According to the official, the Lao Government considers the drug fight as a hard and long-term battle and the most urgent task currently.
In 2021, in the face of increasingly complicated situation of drug trafficking and illegal transportation, the Lao National Assembly approved the National Drug Prevention Programme for the 2021-2023 period, which was implemented from August 2021./.
