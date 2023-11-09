World Indonesian former minister sentenced to 15 years in jail for corruption Indonesia’s anti-corruption court on November 8 sentenced former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johnny Gerard Plate to 15 years in prison over a corruption case relating to an Internet infrastructure development project in remote areas.

World Over 250,000 Thai farmers to benefit from rice green climate fund A five-year Thai Rice Green Climate Fund (GCF) project is expected to benefit more than 250,000 smallholder farmers in Thailand and cut emissions in the local farming sector by 2.4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to Pavich Kasawong, deputy director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment.

World Indonesia expects to increase LPG production The Indonesian government hopes to increase local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, following a survey that found 12 oil and gas fields produced gas that could be processed into LPG.

World Thailand launches ’Soft Power’ Strategy to Boost Economy The Thai government has launched a strategy to harness the nation’s “soft power” with the aim of generating an annual revenue of approximately 4 trillion THB (nearly 113 million USD) within the next four years.