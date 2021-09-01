Laos extends lockdown orders for ninth time
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government has decided to extend its lockdown order for two more weeks from September 1 amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections.
This is the ninth time that the country has extended the order since it was first applied on April 22, aiming to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
The Lao Government has asked for promptly tracing people having close contacts with COVID-19 patients, along with speeding up vaccinations.
Under the order, Laos will close its border for people entering the country, excepting for vehicles transporting goods, while stopping the issuance of tourist and visit visas to foreigners, excepting experts and staff of international organisations, and diplomats.
Pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, entertainment venues, snooker halls, massage parlours, spas, and internet cafes remain closed. Events gathering more than 20 people are also banned.
However, shopping malls, retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts, and fresh markets that comply with COVID-19 prevention regulations are allowed to open.
People entering Laos are asked to install Lao Susu app to report the movements to public places.
A number of Lao localities have suspended its plan to launch new school year and prepare for students to study online.
On September 1, the Lao Ministry of Health confirmed an additional 274 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 54 found in the community, raising the national count to 15,289 with 14 deaths./.
