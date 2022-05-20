World Philippine team leader gives thumbs-up to Vietnam as SEA Games host The Philippine national team chef de mission Ramon Fernandez has given Vietnam a thumbs-up as the host of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), saying the host has been “warm, hospitable” and running a tight ship.

World Indonesia enjoys largest trade surplus in history in April Indonesia's trade surplus hit a record high in April, surpassing its peak in last October amid soaring global commodity prices that boosted exports.