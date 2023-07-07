World ASEAN, partners to seek ways to maintain peace, stability The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 11-14, with discussions aiming to maintain stability, peace and regional economic resilience.

World Airports of Thailand confident 95 million passenger target achievable Airports of Thailand is confident that its passenger target for 2023 at 95 million will be achieved, thanks to a swift recovery in the tourism sector.

World Thailand starts exporting pomelo to US in historic deal The US has for the first time allowed Thailand to export its pomelo to the country, as Thailand eyes more markets for its delicious fruit.

World Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024 Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).