Laos imposes lockdown on Vientiane amid increasing COVID-19 cases
Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has ordered a lockdown on the capital of Vientiane since 6am on April 22 in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.
Vehicles pass through Patuxay Monument in Vientiane (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)
The lockdown will be in place until May 6. Travel from Vientiane to other provinces and from other provinces to the capital is prohibited, except for permanent residents of the capital who are returning home from provinces, drivers transporting goods, and other authorised individuals.
Residents of Vientiane are prohibited from leaving their houses except for essential tasks and buying necessities. Government agencies and companies in Vientiane are requested to reduce the number of employees working at their offices to ensure social distancing.
Gatherings may not exceed 20 people, while non-essential services are ordered to close. Laos will set up testing stations and continue contact tracing in Vientiane as well as vaccinations for prioritised people.
The decision was made after Laos recorded 26 new cases in the community in the past 24 hours across Vientiane’s districts, in addition to two imported ones in Champasak which were quarantined after arrival.
It was also the first time that the country has seen double-digit number of new cases since the pandemic broke out.
Laos has logged 88 COVID-19 infections so far, with zero fatalities.