ASEAN TEAM EUROPE vows over 800 million EUR for ASEAN The European Union (EU) and its member countries have committed to allocating more than 800 million EUR (962.51 million USD) from the TEAM EUROPE programme to ASEAN countries.

ASEAN Indonesia to set up travel corridor with UAE, Qatar Minister Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno has said the Indonesian government planned to establish a travel corridor arrangement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

ASEAN UN Chief highlights ASEAN’s crucial role in addressing Myanmar crisis UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his predecessor Ban Ki-moon have called on Southeast Asian countries to take actions to stop the crisis in Myanmar.