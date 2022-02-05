In Vientiane, Laos (Photo: AFP)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos’ inflation is among the highest in the region, only behind Myanmar with 6.51 percent, reported the Vientiane Times.

Accordingly, it rose from 5.04 percent in November 2021 to 5.27 percent in December 2021, the highest since August 2020.

The rate in Indonesia was 1.87 percent, in Cambodia 3.8 percent, Malaysia 3.2 percent, Singapore 4 percent, Thailand 2.17 percent, Vietnam 1.81 percent, and Brunei 1.8 percent.

The paper said the third hike in fuel prices in January took effect in Laos on January 28. Fuel prices also increased by 38.7 percent annually in December 2021, driving up costs in information, transportation, manufacturing and goods.

In order to reduce fuel import and toxic gas emissions, the Lao Government also approved the use of electric vehicles, towards raising their number to 1 percent by 2025 and over 30 percent of the total vehicles by 2030, it added./.