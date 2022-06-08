World Cambodia announces COVID-free state Cambodia has become COVID-19-free as the last patient has recovered, the country’s Ministry of Health has announced in a statement.

World Vietnam becomes Vice President of UN General Assembly Vietnam has been elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 77th session, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

World Indonesia to halt renewable energy exports The Indonesian government is set to temporarily suspend the export of new and renewable energy in order to prioritise domestic demands as the national clean energy mix for electricity is still at 11.7 percent, local media reported.