Laos instructs schools to roll out virus control measures
Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports has advised school administrators, teachers and students to continue following virus control measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, as the new academic year 2022 – 2023 has started.
A student is on her way home after school in Vientiane, Laos, on June 2, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
At the start of this year, the ministry authorised all schools and education establishments to deliver classes face-to-face. However, staff at all educational institutions must be on guard against a resurgence of COVID-19.
Any member of staff or student who develops COVID-19 symptoms must stay out of school, seek medical advice, and study or work at home online.
If several cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, the school’s management board and the COVID-19 taskforce will carry out a risk assessment and decide whether classes should continue or be suspended.
The ministry’s COVID-19 taskforce has advised education and sports administrators to continue encouraging teachers and students to get fully vaccinated against the virus in order to protect themselves and to boost immunity levels in the population as a whole.
It has also advised indoor and outdoor sports centre in Vientiane and the provinces to strictly implement COVID-19 prevention measures.
Staff and customers must be fully vaccinated, have their temperature checked, maintain a distance of at least one metre, wear a face mask, and wash their hands with soap or sanitiser./.