World Thailand, Malaysia strengthen cooperation on defence, border security Thailand and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation on defence as well as border security, said Thai acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

World Indonesian parliament adopts RCEP Indonesia’s parliament on August 30 passed a law cementing the country’s membership of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world’s biggest trade bloc.

ASEAN Malaysia sets new target of 9.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022 The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia has adjusted up the target on tourist arrivals in 2022 to 9.2 million with tourism receipts of 26.8 billion RM (5.98 billion USD) as the country has almost met the initial target of 4.5 million.