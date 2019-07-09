Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Minister of Home Affairs Khamman Sounvileuth expressed wish to learn from Vietnam’s experience in strengthening State apparatus during a reception in Hanoi on July 9 hosted by Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.



Tan told his guest that Vietnam will complete the mergers of 631 communes and 16 districts later this year as requested by the National Assembly Standing Committee.



In the first half of this year, several draft revised laws were made and submitted to the legislature for consideration, while the resolution on the arrangement of administrative units at communal and district levels for the 2019-2021 period was submitted.



During 2019-2020, the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs will also rearrange educational establishments and enhance training for officials and cadres.



The Prime Minister and Government assigned the ministry to build a scheme on job positions in political units towards a new payroll mechanism by 2021, and specify standards to assess officials and cadres.



Minister Tan wished that the conference scheduled for July 10 will acquire suggestions regarding Statement management on public employees and local authorities, contributing to the amendments and supplements to State management documents in the field.



Sounvileuth, for his part, said the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs sent delegations to Vietnamese localities to learn about their apparatuses.



He briefed his host of the Lao side’s activities, including the building of resolutions on State management and decentralisation at central and local levels.



The guest said the conference will help Laos improve the efficiency of State management in the field.-VNA



