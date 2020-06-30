World Vietnamese language course held for Lao security officers Seventeen officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security graduated from a Vietnamese language course in Vientiane on June 30.

World Flood in China not to affect Mekong River water level in Thailand Thailand’s National Water Administration has reported that severe flooding in China won’t cause the water level in the Mekong River to rise, and Thailand will not be affected.

World Malaysia changes form of trial for foreign fishermen encroaching its waters Director of the Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Suffi Mohd Ramli on June 29 said the making of decision to detain foreign fishermen who conduct illegal fishing activities in Malaysia’s waters will be conducted through online meetings, instead at the court as in the past.