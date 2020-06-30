Laos keep entry restrictions in place until end of July
The Lao Government has decided to keep its international border gates closed to normal exit-entry, except for Lao citizens or foreigners with urgent need who must receive permission from the Lao national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Medical workers tend to a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Vientiane, Laos, on April 11 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
In an announcement on June 30, the Lao Government Office said Laos will also continue with the suspension of visa issuance to individuals who come from or transit countries with COVID-19 outbreaks, except for diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs, experts and workers for important projects in Laos.
At the same time, the Government allows the resumption of sports activities with audience and events such as meetings, parties, festivals and weddings provided that epidemic prevention measures are applied.
Also on June 30, the Lao national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said the country had gone through 79 straight days without any new cases of COVID-19 as of 17:00 on June 29.
From January to June 29, Laos reported only 19 COVID-19 cases and all patients have recovered.
Meanwhile in Indonesia, the police have deployed nearly 78,000 personnel across the country to guard the shift to the new normal situation and ensure that all citizens follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention.
As of June 30, the country had 56,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,876 fatalities./.