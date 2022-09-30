Laos launches COVID-19 vaccination for five-year-old children
The Lao Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children at the age of five with the aim of getting 80% of its population vaccinated against the disease within this year.
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children at the age of five with the aim of getting 80% of its population vaccinated against the disease within this year.
Lao Minister of Health Sanong Thongsana said that after consulting with international experts and learning lessons from other countries as well as its own practical experience, the country has started to inject Pfizer vaccine for five-year-old children.
Sanong noted that COVID-19 has posed adverse impacts to public health, stressing that vaccination is still the most effective medical solution to prevent the spreading of the pandemic.
The Lao Government has mobilised all resources to ensure that all people from urban to remote areas fully access COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
According to the minister, so far, more than 5.9 million people, or nearly 81% of the Lao population, have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 5.2 million have received two doses, reaching 72%./.
Lao Minister of Health Sanong Thongsana said that after consulting with international experts and learning lessons from other countries as well as its own practical experience, the country has started to inject Pfizer vaccine for five-year-old children.
Sanong noted that COVID-19 has posed adverse impacts to public health, stressing that vaccination is still the most effective medical solution to prevent the spreading of the pandemic.
The Lao Government has mobilised all resources to ensure that all people from urban to remote areas fully access COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
According to the minister, so far, more than 5.9 million people, or nearly 81% of the Lao population, have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 5.2 million have received two doses, reaching 72%./.