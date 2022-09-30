World Tropical storm Noru triggers flooding in Laos Typhoon Noru, which has weakened into a tropical low pressure, has caused flooding in the central and southern parts of Laos.

World Storm Noru worsens flooding in Thailand Heavy rains caused by Storm Noru that hit northeastern Thailand on September 28 night have added more difficulties to the country's provinces already suffering from floods.

World Malaysia’s inflation on the rise Malaysia’s inflation rate in August increased to 4.7% year-on-year, mainly due to food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Malaysian Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Singapore, Laos strengthen cooperation in emerging areas Singapore and Laos are stepping up cooperation in emerging areas such as energy, digital, sustainability and environmental protection and training as they mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024.