Laos launches Vietnamese-supported online party journal
An electronic version of AlounMai journal – a political and theoretical organ of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) – was officially launched at a ceremony in Vientiane on October 9.
Khamphanh Pheuyavong (3rd from left), head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Training, and other delegates press the symbolic buttons to launch the online magazine. (Photo: VNA)
The online journal project was co-funded by the editorial board of the Communist Review, an organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and the Vietnamese military-run telecom group Viettel, demonstrating the friendship and mutual support between the sides.
Speaking at the event, AlounMai Editor-in-Chief of Vanhlati Khamvanvongsa stated that the inauguration of the electronic version not only helps the magazine meet the increasing information needs of readers but also enhances its effectiveness of communications work and performance of the political tasks entrusted by the LPRP.
Lauding AlounMai’s vision and determination toward innovation, Khamphanh Pheuyavong, head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Training, took the occasion to express gratitude to the Communist Review and Viettel for their assistance in building the electronic platform.
The official launch of the AlounMai electronic magazine is in line with modern journalism, providing an additional means for the journal to spread information to its readers./.