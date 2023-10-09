World Thailand aims for 20% cross-border trade boost The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has set a target of raising cross-border trade value to 1.2 trillion THB (32.3 billion USD) in 2024, marking a 20% increase from this year’s estimated 1 trillion THB.

ASEAN 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management opens The 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 9.

World Laos sees lower increase in inflation rate in September Laos recorded an inflation rate of 25.7% in September 2023, a slight decrease from 25.9% in August, and the lowest for the past 12 months, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World Air quality in forest, peatland fire areas gets better: Indonesian minister Indonesian officials have confirmed that air quality in areas experiencing forest and peatland fires in many localities of the country has improved over the past week.