World Laos faces risk of fuel shortage A major supplier in Laos has said that petrol supplies in this country may face “some gaps” after the government held an emergency meeting to address soaring prices and panic buying.

World Philippine team leader gives thumbs-up to Vietnam as SEA Games host The Philippine national team chef de mission Ramon Fernandez has given Vietnam a thumbs-up as the host of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), saying the host has been “warm, hospitable” and running a tight ship.