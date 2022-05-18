Laos launches writing contest on special relations with Vietnam
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) concluded his official visit to Laos on May 17 (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The commission for communications and training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee has recently launched a writing contest on the relations between Laos and Vietnam.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, head of the commission Khamphan Pheuyavong, who is also deputy head of the Lao national steering committee for organising activities in celebration of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year, stressed that art works such as stories, poems and chanties are a good tool to review, record and store the tradition of the bilateral relations, and also an effective way for young generations to understand more about the ties.
He expressed his belief that the works created during the contest will contribute to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
A person can create many works of different genres, including long stories (modern novels), short stories, memoirs and poems.
The organising board will receive entries until the end of August 16. The winners will be announced on September 1./.