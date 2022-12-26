In Vientiane, Laos (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Government has decided to completely lift the requirement on presenting COVID-19 vaccination certificates and rapid test results within 48 hours upon arrival in the country.



Laos announced in May this year that it reopened the country to Lao citizens, foreigners and stateless persons. Citizens from countries with a visa waiver agreement with Laos could enter without a visa. However, Lao citizens, foreigners and stateless persons aged 12 years or older who have not yet had a certificate of full-dose vaccination are still required to show COVID-19 rapid test results issued within 48 hours prior to their departure.



The decision reflects that the Lao Government has well controlled the pandemic and also aims to promote its economy in the post-COVID-19 period, with tourism seen as a spearhead economic sector./.