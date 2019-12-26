Politics Lao FM commits support to Vietnam to fulfill role next year Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has affirmed that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos will do their best to help Vietnam fulfill its role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.

Politics Party leader chairs Politburo’s meeting Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting of the Politburo in Hanoi on December 26 to discuss the working agenda of the Politburo and Secretariat in 2020, as well as personnel work.

Politics Vietnam-Laos special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation hailed The Vietnamese people will continue joining hands with the Lao people to strengthen and nurture their special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, said President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures step up cooperation in ethnic affairs The Vietnamese National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs under the Lao National Assembly have agreed to step up cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.