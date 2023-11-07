The presidents of Laos and Mongolia witness the signing of cooperation documents in Vientiane on November 6 (Photo:vientianetimes.org.la)

Vientiane (VNA) - Leaders of Laos and Mongolia on November 6 signed seven cooperation documents, aiming to build ties in economic affairs, trade, investment, and tourism.



The signing in Vientiane was witnessed by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his visiting Mongolian counterpart Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.



The two sides discussed ways to expand their cooperative relations, especially in relation to economic development, trade, investment, education, health, agriculture, culture and tourism. They also agreed to support each other in the regional and international arenas for the benefit of both countries.



The two leaders spoke highly of the growing friendly relations and cooperation between their countries over the past six decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties on September 12, 1962, and agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, particularly by arranging reciprocal visits by high-level delegations from their countries and supporting each other in the regional and international arenas.



President Thongloun thanked Mongolia for supporting Laos in past years and informed his guest on the Visit Laos Year 2024, designed to attract more tourists from around the world including from Mongolia.



The Lao leader invited businesses in Mongolia to invest in areas of potential in Laos, especially agriculture, logistics, and transportation along the route of the Laos-China Railway.



During his visit, President Ukhnaa also met Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to discuss further cooperation.



The Lao PM asked the Mongolian leader to strengthen trade and investment cooperation by assisting the arrangement for the private sectors of the two countries to meet and discuss possible partnerships.



Also on November 6, President Ukhnaa met with President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane to discuss cooperation./.