Laos, Myanmar review border cooperation
Vientiane (VNA) - The sixth conference reviewing the check, repair, and construction of border markers between Laos and Myanmar has been held in Laos’s Bokeo province, aiming to foster security and order along their shared border.
The two sides evaluated the progress of the work and recognised the completion of the examination of 236km borderline that took place from February to the end of March.
During the period, the two sides inspected and cleaned the border marker area, painted and rebuilt seven markers that were eroded due to natural influences, of which two are on the Lao side and five on Myanmar side.
In particular, the two countries' working groups used GPS devices to collect data on 172 markers along the border on the Mekong river, serving the research and perfecting of the border map system of the two countries from the old system following their agreement in 1994, making a new and more modern system./.
