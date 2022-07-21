Culture - Sports Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s famous poem introduce in Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine, in collaboration with competent Ukrainian agencies, organised a book introduction ceremony in Kiev to showcase Luc Van Tien (The Tale of Luc Van Tien), the most popular poem by Vietnamese blind poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu.

Festival Dak Lak district to host first durian festival The first Krong Pac durian festival is due to run from September 1-3 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, aiming to promote trade of the local fruit.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese weightlifter breaks three youth world records Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong broke three youth 55kg world records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan on July 18.