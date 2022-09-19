World Cambodia posts progresses in child-abuse prevention: independent evaluation An independent evaluation recognising Cambodia's progress on tackling violence against children has recently been released at an event co-hosted by the Cambodian Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation (MoSVY) and UNICEF.

World Singapore spends over 50 billion USD to fight COVID-19 over past two years Singapore spent 72.3 billion SGD (51.3 bilion USD) on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two fiscal years, Singapore’s Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said at a recent meeting of the country's parliament.

ASEAN Ministers of ASEAN, partners meet to strengthen economic links Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partners held consultations on September 17 - 18 as part of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

World RCEP contributes to region's post-pandemic recovery efforts: ASEAN ministers The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can contribute to the region's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, according to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joint statement released on September 18.