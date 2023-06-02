Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith chairs a meeting on preparation for Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 in Vientiane on Mar 23, 2023 (Photo: kpl.gov.la)

Vientiane (VNA) – A conference to discuss progress made in preparation for Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 was convened in Vientiane on June 1.



Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith who is also deputy head of the National Steering Committee on Preparation and Implementation of ASEAN Chairmanship of Laos 2024, the meeting was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and organisations.

During the conference, the national committee reviewed preparations made with respect to ASEAN Chairmanship of 14 subcommittees in terms of discussion contents, theme and logo design, accommodations for state and government leaders, delegates and foreign journalists, meeting venues, communication and internet facilities, liaison officers and volunteers, tourism destinations, among others.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested subcommittees to make efforts and accomplish their tasks, especially urgent ones to serve the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship from Indonesia at the 43rd Summit which will be held in September this year.

He also asked relevant sectors to continue preparing necessary works to ensure success of the ASEAN Summit and other related meetings which will be held in Laos in 2024./.