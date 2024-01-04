Participants at the meeting (Photo: kpl.gov.la)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao officials met in Vientiane on January 3 for discussion and exchange of opinions to prepare for the 31st meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council in 2024.

Laos will introduce its tourism development vision, products and services to tourism professionals at the upcoming ASEAN meeting which is scheduled to take place from March 25-30 in northern Luang Prabang province as the country is holding the ASEAN chairmanship this year.

According to the Lao News Agency (KPL), the meeting will focus on three priority topics. The first topic is to promote the role of culture and art in ASEAN to make these aspects both comprehensive and sustainable.

The second topic will involve discussions on environmental cooperation and resilience to climate change. The last one will focus on the advancement of the wellbeing of women and children in ASEAN nations./.