ASEAN Indonesia advocates strong economic cooperation with Canada Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged the establishment of strong economic cooperation between Indonesia and Canada, as the two countries commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

ASEAN Vietnam joins ASEAN bazaar in Argentina The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, in collaboration with diplomatic missions of Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), organised an annual bazaar on June 25, featuring a wide range of their traditional handicrafts, food and musical performances.

ASEAN Surge in COVID-19 cases unlikely in Malaysia: expert Malaysia is not likely to see an exponential spike in daily Covid-19 cases despite the possibility of facing a new wave of infection in the next few months, local media said, quoting the opinions of a virologist.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK launch dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Kingdom convened the inaugural ASEAN-UK Joint Cooperation Committee (AUKJCC) Meeting via videoconference on June 24, marking the start of a formal partnership to strengthen their long-standing ties.