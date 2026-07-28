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Laos promotes preservation, development of UNESCO-listed khaen heritage

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Chaleun Yiapaoher, Honorary Advisory Chairman of the Lao Khaen Association, described this arts form as one of the most distinctive cultural symbols of the Southeast Asian nation, with a history spanning more than 3,000 years.

A khaen performance at the opening ceremony of the festival on July 27 (Photo: VNA)
A khaen performance at the opening ceremony of the festival on July 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos launched its first khaen festival on July 27 as part of efforts to preserve and promote Laos' khaen music, a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Chaleun Yiapaoher, Honorary Advisory Chairman of the Lao Khaen Association, described this art form as one of the most distinctive cultural symbols of the Southeast Asian nation, with a history spanning more than 3,000 years.

The instrument has long been an integral part of the spiritual and cultural life of Lao ethnic communities. He said, adding that during the national liberation struggle, the khane music also served as a source of spiritual encouragement for revolutionary forces.

Since the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in 1975, the art has continued to be revived and promoted, he noted.

Champhone Vongsa, Director General of the Department of Culture and Performing Arts under the Lao Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said archaeological discoveries, including motifs on ancient bronze drums dating back to 1,500-1,300 BC and a nearly 2,000-year-old bronze drum unearthed in Vilabouly district in 2008, depict people playing the khaen. Historical records also document the Lao people's long-standing tradition of playing the khaen, singing, and welcoming guests, dating back thousands of years.

He noted that, thanks to sustained efforts by the Lao government and people, the khaen music was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO on December 7, 2017, marking a milestone in preserving the country's cultural heritage and enhancing Laos' cultural profile in the international arena.

The inaugural festival aims to raise public awareness of the UNESCO-listed heritage at home and abroad, promote its transmission to future generations, and create new opportunities for cultural exchange and local economic development.

Lao Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Phakhansay Sikhanxay said the festival is a significant step in implementing the country's 2026-2030 cultural and tourism development strategy.

Over the next five years, Laos will focus on developing human resources, upgrading infrastructure, conserving sustainable heritage, enhancing public-private partnerships, and promoting cultural products linked to local tourism development, he added.

The festival serves as a platform to honour the country's rich cultural heritage, and reaffirms the enduring vitality of Lao cultural identity in an era of integration and development, the official said./.

VNA
#Laos #UNESCO #khaen heritage #Lao Ministry of Culture and Tourism Laos
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