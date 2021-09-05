Laos records rising COVID-19 infections in community
The Lao Ministry of Health announced on September 5 that the country logged 172 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing to the national count to 15,933, including 16 deaths.
The pandemic has still been developing complicatedly as the number of infections in the community is rising again, it said.
Among the new cases, Savannakhet province accounted for the highest number with 21 infections, followed by Champasak province with 13 cases.
Amid rising community infections, Vientiane capital city and many other provinces of Laos decided to halt the organisation of the traditional Hor Khao Padapdin Festival on September 6.
Provinces recording community infections have also been taking strict lock-down measures./.