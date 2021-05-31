A deserted street in Laos during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vientiane, (VNA) – Laos has recorded no local infections of COVID-19 on May 31, the first day free of community transmission more than 40 days from the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19.

At noon May 31, the Laos Ministry of Health said the country detected only one case within the past 24 hours which was an imported case and put under quarantine upon arrival. This can be considered an initial success of the country in the fight against COVID-19.



Speaking at the press conference, a representative from the ministry warned people not to let down their guard and neglect COVID-19 prevention measures even when the pandemic seems to slow down. The ministry also urged citizens to strictly comply to preventative measures and take vaccine shots.

By May 29, Lao had administered vaccine to 872,070 people, 214,115 of whom had taken two shots.

The country has so far confirmed 1,912 cases of COVID-19 and 1,543 people have recovered, while three died from the disease./.