Laos reports 54 new cases, one more death from dengue fever
Illustrative image (Source: The Mazatlan Post)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Health on July 8 reported 54 new cases of dengue fever and one death from the disease.
As of July 7, 2,618 people had been diagnosed with dengue fever and eight deaths were recorded.
The capital city of Vientiane saw the highest number of dengue patients at 606, while Bolikhamxay reported 331 cases, and Vientiane provinces recorded 321 cases.
Health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.
The ministry will continue to work closely with central and provincial health departments to follow up on trends in dengue transmission and encourage the clearing of mosquito breeding sites.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences./.