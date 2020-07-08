World Thailand’s exports forecast to drop 10 percent in 2020 Thailand’s exports are expected to drop 10 percent this year, deeper than the previous forecast of 8 percent, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

World US State Dept. approves 2-billion-USD sale of weapons to Indonesia The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on July 6 that the Department of State has approved a potential 2 billion USD sale of eight MV-22 Osprey and related equipment to Indonesia.

World Indonesia imposes 10-percent VAT on foreign high-tech groups Indonesia began to impose a 10-percent value-added tax on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google on July 7 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country’s state finances.