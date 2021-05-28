Laos reports one more death related COVID-19
People are waiting for COVID-19 testing in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Health Ministry of Laos announced on May 28 that the country recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections and one more death related to the disease.
The new cases lifted the country’s total number of infections and deaths to 1,905 and three, respectively. Meanwhile, 1,355 patients in Laos have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
On the same day, Thailand confirmed 34 new COVID-19 fatalities and another 3,759 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 954 deaths and the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 144,976.
The country’s Phuket province is set to reopen for foreign tourists from July 1. It has vaccinated 50 percent of the provincial population out of its target of 70 percent of people on the resort island.
To realise this plan, Phuket needs to vaccinate at least 466,587 people, equivalent to 933,174 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Phuket will be the first Thai locality to re-open for visitors. Ten others will re-open in October.
Under the plan, fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to enter Thailand via Phuket, where they will not have to undergo 14-day quarantine./.