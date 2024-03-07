World Indonesia plans to establish emergency fund to ensure food security Indonesia’s Finance Ministry has announced that it is currently formulating a contingency fund dedicated to the National Food Agency (Bapanas) to ensure the distribution of food in markets and execute policy interventions.

World Thailand’s business registrations set to soar this year Thailand’s Commerce Ministry foresees a positive trend in new business registrations for this year as its tourism, e-commerce and electric vehicles (EV) market are expected to recover.

World Malaysia’s 2024 economic outlook positive: experts Malaysia’s Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) on March 6 held a “Malaysia Outlook Conference 2024: Ensuring Stability Delivers” which attracted researchers, scholars, and the media.