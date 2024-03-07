Laos reports three cases of anthrax
Authorities of Champasak province of Laos have reported three anthrax cases who caught the fatal disease after consuming meat of the livestock that had died suddenly.
Authorities of Champasak province of Laos have reported three anthrax cases who caught the fatal disease after consuming meat of the livestock that had died suddenly.
All the three patients have been hospitalised, said the agriculture and forestry office of the province’s Soukhouma district, where the cases were found.
Anthrax is an infectious zoonotic disease. People can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with unvaccinated animals or handling and eating meat from animals that die suddenly.
Those infected with this disease may have small blisters or bumps that may itch. Symptoms of gastrointestinal infection include headache, stomach ache, diarrhea, and shortness of breath.
Facing the situation, to control the transmission of anthrax, the Soukhouma agriculture and forestry office has banned the trading and transportation of animals in the district, slaughterhouses, as well as the consumption of animals dying of unclear causes. It also asked locals to monitor their animals and report to authorities to take response measures if there are any suspected symptoms./.
