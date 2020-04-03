World Bank Indonesia in talks with countries on currency swaps Bank Indonesia (BI) said on April 3 that it is in talks with the US Federal Reserve (Fed) about potential currency swaps, while also preparing bilateral swaps with the central banks of China and Australia.

World Thailand: Private hotels to provide COVID-19 isolation space for at-risk people Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health plans to engage private hotels financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic in a scheme to provide isolation space for people at risk of infection.

World Thailand temporarily blocks entry The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.