World Indonesian Vice President calls for fatwas to regulate worship Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has called on Muslim clerics to issue fatwas to regulate the special circumstances that Muslims may find themselves in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia raises fines for traffic violations five times The Cambodian government has decided to raise fines for traffic violations five times in order to ease road traffic congestion.

World COVID-19 outbreak makes Singapore Airlines cut 96 percent of capacity Singapore Airlines (SIA) will cut 96 percent of its scheduled capacity until the end of April as border controls around the world are tightened over the past days to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.