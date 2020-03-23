Laos sees decline in trade due to COVID-19
Hanoi (VNA) – Laos saw a decline in export-import turnover in February mainly due to the impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
According to the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce show that the total trade in January reached 890 million USD, but it dropped to 769 million USD in February.
In January, Laos earned 410 million USD from exports, and spent 480 million USD on imports, recording a deficit of 70 million USD.
In February, its export turnover totalled 391 million USD, while import stood at 378 million USD.
The Lao government has set a combined trade target of 13,037 million USD for 2020, with a deficit of 193 million USD.
Its exports are expected to reach 6,422 million USD, while imports will be valued at 6,615 million USD./.
