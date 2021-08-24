A local man has sample taken for COVID-19 testing by a health worker in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Ministry of Health reported in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 336 new cases, including 189 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.



The number of community infections in Laos continues to increase with many new outbreaks, especially one in a prison in Savannakhet province. In the past 24 hours, Savannakhet saw the largest number of community infections in the country with 128 cases, most of them are prisoners.



Health authorities in Laos' provinces such as Bokeo, Savannakhet and Champasak are promoting immunisation. These are the provinces with a high rate of new cases in the past few days due to their shared border with Thailand and the influx of Lao workers returning home.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, Laos has recorded a total of 12,957 cases of COVID-19, including 11 deaths./.