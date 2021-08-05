World Indonesia invests in developing gaming industry ecosystem Indonesia will continue to encourage the development of the local gaming industry by strengthening its value chain and exploiting its current potential, according to the Ministry of Industry.

World US reaffirms support for ASEAN’s central role US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken reaffirmed the US support for ASEAN’s central role and the group’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific as part of the vision of the US for a free and open Indo-Pacific while addressing the ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers' Meeting on August 4.

World Malaysian Foreign Minister urges ensuring peace, stability in East Sea Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein underscored the importance of regional cooperation to ensure that the East Sea is a water of peace and stability during the virtual ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on August 4.