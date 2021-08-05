Laos sees increase in community infections of COVID-19
Checking vehicles and people coming to Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Health said on August 5 that the country saw 206 new cases of COVID-19, including 187 imported ones, in the last 24 hours.
For fear of risk from COVID-19 infections among imported workers and in the community, the government has requested relevant agencies to strengthen border patrol, measure body temperature of people on entry and exit, while expanding quarantine centres and treatment facilities in provinces with a large number of people entering.
At the same time, they were asked to step up contact tracing along with accelerating vaccinations against COVID-19.
To date, Laos has recorded a total of 7,511 cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths./.