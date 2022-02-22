People in Vientiane seen wearing masks (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in recent months, the Lao Ministry of Health announced on February 22.

The national count reached 141,441, with a death toll of 613, according to the health ministry.

Although the number of new cases has declined, the ministry called on people to continue complying with preventive measures, particularly wearing masks, washing hands regularly and keeping distance.

People are urged to receive COVID-19 vaccination and those who test positive for the disease should seek help from medical experts.

The ministry also warned people against the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus and asked them to refrain from activities that attract crowds so as to curb the spread of COVID-19./.