World Indonesia accelerates infrastructure development The Government of Indonesia has developed many infrastructure projects over the last six years, including the construction of a 1,640-km toll road, a 6,400-km non-toll road, and 15 new airports, said President Joko Widodo on November 18.

World China helps Indonesia build COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub China is actively supporting Indonesia in building a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian told a webinar on November 18.

World Cambodia reopens museums, cinemas, theatres The Cambodian government allowed the reopening of museums, cinemas and theatres in all provinces throughout the country from November 18.

World Thailand – Laos train service goes on test run The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and related operators have recently tested the new dual-track rail service from Rayong province’s Map Ta Phut station to Tha Na Laeng station in Laos.