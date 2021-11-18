Laos sees record daily number of COVID-19 infections
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Laos has continued increasing with 1,401 infections reported in 24 hours, raising the tally to 58,798, the country’s Ministry of Health said on November 18.
This is also the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases so far in Laos, marking the third straight day with the infections topping 1,000. The new cases on November 18 increased 328 from the previous day, including 10 imported ones and the rest being community transmissions in 17 provinces and cities.
The Lao Ministry of Health also announced four more deaths from the coronavirus disease, raising the total fatalities to 116.
Facing that fact, the ministry is promoting the vaccination programme so as to achieve a vaccine coverage rate necessary for reopening.
In efforts to reopen the country, the Lao Government is planning to permit fully vaccinated tourists to enter the country under a green zone travel plan.
This plan is set to begin in January 2022, with the first “green zones” expected to include Vientiane capital, Vang Vieng, and Luang Prabang, which have safety conditions for tourists and travel service suppliers.
To be designated as “green” tourism zones, localities must have at least 70 - 80 percent of their population and 90 - 95 percent of service providers vaccinated against COVID-19./.