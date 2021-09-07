World Malaysia announces economic development plan for next 10 years Malaysia is putting a priority on rebuilding its economy and placing the country on a stronger footing with a more competitive economy, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed.

World Thailand aims to reopen whole country by next January Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports is aiming to reopen the whole country, without quarantine, by January next year, depending on the level of nationwide herd immunity.

World Singapore lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX planes The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) lifted a suspension on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying in and out of the country from September 6.