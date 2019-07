Aircraft of Lao People's Army. (Photo: VNA)

- The Lao Ministry of National Defence has announced the establishment of the Air Force High Command under the Lao People’s Army, Laophatthana newspaper reported on July 18.Major General Phuluang Bualachan was appointed as Political Commissar of the Air Force High Command.Meanwhile, Colonel Khamlec Sengphachan was picked for the post of Commander of the unit.-VNA