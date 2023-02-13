Laos shifts gears on electric vehicles. (Photo: laotiantimes)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao government has promoted electric vehicles which it hopes will help minimise fuel imports and ensure energy supply in the country.

Thongphat Inthavong, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines, said that people in Laos have started using electric vehicles more after fuel shortages and increase in fuel prices. Electric vehicles are expected to account for 1% of all automobiles in Laos by 2025, and over 30% by 2030.

Currently, 20 charging stations are available in Laos and 18 distributors of gasoline-powered automobiles have begun importing electric vehicles for sale in the country.

The country has a total of 3,201 electric vehicles, including 1,428 cars and 1,773 motorcycles, all of which were imported with the assistance of international aid and the private sector./.