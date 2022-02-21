A health worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine for administering people at a vaccination point in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao government begins nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 from February 21.



The programme is part of the government's efforts to ensure that people across the country are vaccinated against COVID-19 and protected against the Omicron variant.



The vaccinations are scheduled to take place in the provinces of Huaphan, Xieng Khuang, Oudomxay, Savannakhet and Xaysomboun from February 21 to March 4.



In other provinces and Vientiane capital, the vaccination rollout is scheduled for March 4-19.

However, localities that are ready can start inoculating children from February 21.



After children in this age group have been vaccinated, health authorities will consider the possibility of immunising children aged 3-5.



As of February 17, 65.8 percent of the population had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58 percent had been fully vaccinated. Laos is carrying out booster jabs for its residents.



Although the number of infections is declining with about 200 cases per day, Lao health authorities have warned that the Omicron strain has the ability to spread quickly, so people need to be more cautious and restrict from participation in activities that gather in large numbers.



Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Laos, the country’s Ministry of Health on February 21 said that 218 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 141,301, including 612 death./.