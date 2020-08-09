Laos strengthens COVID-19 prevention measures
The Lao Government has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention measures in the face of transmission risks.
Passengers have their body temperature checked by thermal scanning at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention measures in the face of transmission risks.
The Lao Prime Minister’s Office on August 7 issued an urgent announcement of the enhancement of some measures against COVID-19 amid this country’s relaxation of virus containment actions.
The announcement noted that facing the risk of a resurgence of COVID-19 amid the disease’s complex developments in the region and the world, the Lao Government decided to strengthen the enforcement of prevention measures.
In particular, relevant agencies were asked to enhance examination of those exiting from or entering the country so as to detect any illegal entry cases, monitor entertainment venues and karaoke parlours which had been ordered to close temporarily, and deal with any violations of the government’s directives.
Notably, the Foreign Ministry of Laos was assigned to coordinate with the country’s national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control and relevant agencies to prepare for the implementation of “green lane” (fast procedure handling) for Vietnam and China.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Laos has recorded 20 cases, and the only patient still under treatment is a national of the Republic of Korea who was confirmed positive for the coronavirus on July 23. The remaining 19 patients have been discharged from hospital./.