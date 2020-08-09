World Thailand adjusts rice strategy to improve competitiveness Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has pledged to speed up adjustment of the country’s rice strategy as quickly as possible as the industry is facing an array of challenges, including a strong baht and rising production costs.

World Indonesia releases over 10,000 baby turtles into sea More than 10,000 baby turtles were recently released into the sea off the Indonesian island of Bali, as part of conservationists’ attempts to boost the population of this vulnerable species and promote environmental protection.

World Thailand cuts chicken production as global demand drops Thai chicken exports rose less than expected in the first half of this year due to COVID-19, according to the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association (TBPEA).

World Cambodia speeds up formation of state property management bill Cambodia’s draft law on state property management, which was reviewed by the country’s National Assembly at the request of the government, has been handed over to an expert committee for further study.