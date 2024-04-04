Tourists join Lao people celebrating Bunpimay festival in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security of Laos will deploy more than 700 traffic police officers to over 100 intersections across the capital Vientiane to ensure road safety during the Lao New Year celebration, Bunpimay festival, in mid-April.

According to head of the traffic police department of Vientiane Sangkhom Phommalat, the Traffic Police Department under the ministry is expected to work with district police in Vientiane to improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents during the celebration.

Lao authorities will focus on raising public awareness on road safety and related laws, ensuring smooth road traffic with less parking offences, and speeding and alcohol control.

A total of 342 traffic accidents were reported during last year’s celebration, killing 35 people, injuring 589 others and damaging 589 vehicles.

The Bunpimay festival is observed from April 14-16 annually to pray for good weather, health, abundant harvests and prosperity.

During the celebration, Lao people conduct traditional rituals such as Buddha statue bathing and thread tying./.